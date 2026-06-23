Carnival Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, leisure travel company Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL, CUK) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the third quarter, and raised adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of approximately $1.35 per share.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings of approximately $2.22 per share, up from the prior forecast of approximately $2.21 per share.

In Tuesday's regular trading session on the NYSE, CCL is trading at $27.17, down $3.02 or 10.02 percent.

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