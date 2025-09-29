Carnival Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook For Third Time - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, leisure travel company Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL, CUK) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the fourth quarter, and raised adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2025.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of approximately $0.23 per share. On average, 19 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings of approximately $2.14 per share, up from the prior forecast of approximately $1.97 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.02 per share for the year.

