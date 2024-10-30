News & Insights

Carnegie Clean Energy Adds Resolution to AGM

October 30, 2024 — 11:19 pm EDT

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd (AU:CCE) has released an update.

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd has announced an addendum to its Notice of Annual General Meeting, introducing Resolution 6, which proposes the issuance of up to 50 million options to Asymmetric Investment Management Pty Ltd. Shareholders are required to use a Replacement Proxy Form to vote on this new resolution. The meeting is set to occur on November 19, 2024, with no changes to the date, time, or venue.

