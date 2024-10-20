News & Insights

Carnavale Resources Kicks Off Drilling at Kookynie

October 20, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Carnavale Resources Limited (AU:CAV) has released an update.

Carnavale Resources Limited has commenced an extensive drilling program at the Swiftsure deposit within the Kookynie Gold Project in Western Australia, aiming to explore high-grade gold zones. The program, which includes both reverse circulation and diamond drilling, seeks to expand the resource base by exploring new prospects such as Valiant and Tiptoe. A recent Scoping Study highlighted the project’s strong financial prospects, with a pre-tax NPV of approximately A$91 million and an IRR of 192%.

