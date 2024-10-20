Carnavale Resources Kicks Off Drilling at Kookynie

Carnavale Resources Limited (AU:CAV) has released an update.

Carnavale Resources Limited has commenced an extensive drilling program at the Swiftsure deposit within the Kookynie Gold Project in Western Australia, aiming to explore high-grade gold zones. The program, which includes both reverse circulation and diamond drilling, seeks to expand the resource base by exploring new prospects such as Valiant and Tiptoe. A recent Scoping Study highlighted the project’s strong financial prospects, with a pre-tax NPV of approximately A$91 million and an IRR of 192%.

For further insights into AU:CAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.