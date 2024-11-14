News & Insights

Carnavale Resources Completes Drilling at Kookynie Gold Project

Carnavale Resources Limited (AU:CAV) has released an update.

Carnavale Resources Ltd has completed an extensive drilling program at the Swiftsure deposit within the Kookynie Gold Project in Western Australia, aiming to explore high-grade gold zones. The program included both reverse circulation and diamond drilling, targeting mineralisation at depths of 200 to 400 meters below the surface. Results from this drilling will inform the next phase of exploration scheduled for January 2025.

