Carnaby Resources Unveils Promising Copper Prospects

November 10, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.

Carnaby Resources Ltd. has identified high-grade copper mineralization at the Pronuba and Mohawk 3 prospects in their Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project in Queensland. The company plans to start drilling soon, following promising results from a VTEM survey that revealed significant copper anomalies. These developments position Carnaby well for potential exploration success, appealing to investors interested in emerging opportunities in the copper market.

