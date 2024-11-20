Carnaby Resources Unveils Promising Copper-Gold Discovery

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.

Carnaby Resources Ltd. highlights the promising copper-gold discovery at its Mohawk project, benefiting from excellent infrastructure. The company assures investors of the credibility of their findings, backed by experienced professionals. This announcement is aimed at boosting investor confidence while also emphasizing the potential of their mineral exploration efforts.

