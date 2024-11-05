Carnaby Resources Reveals Promising Drill Results

Carnaby Resources Ltd. (AU:CNB) has released an update.

Carnaby Resources Ltd. has announced promising assay results from its Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project in Queensland, highlighting significant copper and gold mineralization at various prospects including Mount Hope and Mohawk. These results are part of their ongoing efforts to expand and define resources, with further drilling and testing planned to advance the project’s development.

