CarMax Inc. Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $62.22 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $125.44 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.9% to $5.793 billion from $6.223 billion last year.

CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $62.22 Mln. vs. $125.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $5.793 Bln vs. $6.223 Bln last year.

