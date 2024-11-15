Carlyle Commodities Files Report for Quesnel Gold Project

Carlyle Commodities (TSE:CCC) has released an update.
Carlyle Commodities has filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Quesnel Gold Project in British Columbia, marking a significant step in their exploration efforts. This report, authored by qualified geoscientist Warren Robb, aligns with Carlyle’s strategy to acquire and develop mineral resources. Investors can find the report on sedarplus.ca under Carlyle’s profile.
