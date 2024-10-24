Carlisle reports Q3 adjusted EPS $5.78, consensus $5.82

Reports Q3 revenue $1.334B, consensus $1.38B. Comments from Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer: “Carlisle (CSL) delivered another quarter of strong performance, despite a continued decline in residential markets along with the well-known weather-related and port strike events, which negatively impacted shipping days, contractor days on the roof and manufacturing output. We continued to execute on our Vision 2030 strategies, and we are pleased with our third quarter performance against our 2030 goal of $40 of adjusted EPS, growing 24% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA margins expanding to 27.6%.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CSL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.