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Caris Life Sciences Authorized Buy Back Up To $100 Mln

June 08, 2026 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Caris Life Sciences (CAI), an AI TechBio company, Monday announced that it has been authorized to repurchase up to $100 million of the company's outstanding common stock.

The timing, manner, price, and amount of any repurchases will be determined at the Company's discretion based on a variety of factors, including market conditions, the trading price of the Company's common stock, the Company's financial condition and results of operations, capital requirements, general business conditions, alternative investment opportunities, and other factors the Company deems relevant, the biotech form said.

In pre-market activity, CAI shares were trading at $16.67, up 1.09% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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