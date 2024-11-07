CarGurus reports Q3 EPS 45c, consensus 42c

Reports Q3 revenue $231.4M, consensus $223.54M. “We are proud of our third quarter results as our Marketplace revenue growth further accelerated, and we leveraged our cost base to drive operating efficiencies,” said Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer at CarGurus (CARG). “Our customer-centric focus has enabled us to capture greater wallet share, as we strive to continuously enhance the value proposition we offer to our dealer partners, delivering actionable insights, tools, and functionalities that will over time drive adoption, engagement, and retention across our platform.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CARG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.