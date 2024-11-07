News & Insights

Stocks
CARG

CarGurus reports Q3 EPS 45c, consensus 42c

November 07, 2024

Reports Q3 revenue $231.4M, consensus $223.54M. “We are proud of our third quarter results as our Marketplace revenue growth further accelerated, and we leveraged our cost base to drive operating efficiencies,” said Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer at CarGurus (CARG). “Our customer-centric focus has enabled us to capture greater wallet share, as we strive to continuously enhance the value proposition we offer to our dealer partners, delivering actionable insights, tools, and functionalities that will over time drive adoption, engagement, and retention across our platform.”

