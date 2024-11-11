CarGurus price target raised to $42 from $30 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on CarGurus (CARG) to $42 from $30 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s core marketplace’s consistency continues to impress, CarOffer is showing some signals of improvement, and CarGurus’s favorable Marketplace mix shift is driving upside to margins, while its capital return is accelerating, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CARG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.