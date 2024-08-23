CarGurus and Bowlero have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 23, 2024 – Zacks Equity Research shares CarGurus CARG as the Bull of the Day and Bowlero BOWL as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on NVIDIA Corp. NVDA.

Here is a synopsis of all three stocks.

Everyone has their eyes set on Friday’s speech from Fed Chair Powell. The Jackson Hole presentation has the power to rock this market. If we get confirmation of rate hikes in September, then the market will likely rejoice. If we get the opposite, then it’s "look out below!"

These sort of macro headlines and risks are never going away. There’s always a risk du-jour that markets have to contend with. Keep your eyes on the prize and focus on the long-term, that is the way to win. Focus your efforts on stocks with strong earnings trends likely to continue to grow over time. One way to find these stocks is by leaning on the Zacks Rank. Stocks in the good graces of our Zacks Rank have the strongest earnings trends.

One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) CarGurus. CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The Automotive – Replacement Parts industry is in the Top 3% of our Zacks Industry Rank. While we categorize this company in that industry, it’s a bit of a misnomer based on its underlying business. However, the stock is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The reason for the favorable rank is that several analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year.

Over the last thirty days alone, six analysts have upped the ante for this year while four have done so for next year. The bullish sentiment has increased our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $1.45 to $1.62 while next year’s number is up from $1.75 to $1.88.

That means that current year EPS growth calls for 31.71% growth while next year’s is up 15.64%. That’s on a revenue contraction of 3.4% this year and forecasted revenue growth of 8.2% next year.

We are seeing all sorts of stocks rally sharply off their lows. The S&P 500 is only a couple of percentage points off all-time highs heading into Thursday afternoon, something Fed Chair Powell’s speech could catapult even higher. It can make you feel like any stock you pick is going to rocket higher. Beware, because the stocks which perform over the long run are typically the ones with the strongest earnings trends, not the weakest.

Stocks which have unfavorable Zacks Ranks have seen analysts cut expectations for the coming years. These stocks are ones investors need to be aware of. Even long-term investors in the stock may not have known estimates are slipping. It’s not a reason to panic sell, but it is a reason to take a closer look.

Today’s Bear of the Day is Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) Bowlero. Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. The company operates 352 locations across North America.

The reason for the unfavorable rank is a series of negative estimate revisions following yet another earnings miss. Last quarter’s EPS number came in 45% shy of expectations. The company has missed every analyst expectation this year, missing by an average of a dime each time.

Current year EPS is now forecast to come in at a 20-cent loss. Next year’s number is expected to come in at 32 cents. That puts Bowlero’s forward PE at 35x.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry ranks in the Bottom 30% of our Zacks Industry Rank.

Additional content:

NVIDIA Earnings Preview: Will It Beat Again?

Second quarter earnings season is winding down but not before the AI industry leader, NVIDIA Corp., reports its fiscal second quarter 2025 results. This is the report everyone has been waiting for.

Shares of NVIDIA are up 153% year-to-date. But over the last month, NVIDIA has cooled, and is up “just” 6.4%.

It now trades with a forward P/E of 48 but it has an attractive PEG ratio of just 1.3.

NVIDIA is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Is NVIDIA an Earnings All-Star?

NVIDIA has beat 6 quarters in a row, all of those during the new “AI revolution.” It also has only missed 2 times in the last 5 years, both in 2022. That’s a great track record as it was beating throughout the difficult Covid pandemic years.

The analysts are bullish going into this report. One estimate has been revised higher on NVIDIA for the fiscal year in the last week.

Earnings are now expected to jump 107% year-over-year with the Zacks Consensus rising to $2.69 versus the $1.30 it made last year in fiscal 2024.

NVIDIA has been beating AND raising its earnings guidance the last few quarters.

It reports Fiscal Q2 2025 on Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024, after the market closes.

Will NVIDIA beat expectations again?

