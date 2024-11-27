Careteq Limited Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

Careteq Ltd. (AU:CTQ) has released an update.

Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ), an Australian healthtech company specializing in innovative medication management solutions, has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The company focuses on enhancing healthcare outcomes through its Embedded Health Solutions and HMR Referrals platforms, which optimize medication management for aged care and home medicine reviews.

