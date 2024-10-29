News & Insights

CAREL Industries Advances Sustainability with Emissions Reduction Plan

October 29, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Carel Industries SpA (IT:CRL) has released an update.

CAREL Industries has submitted its carbon footprint reduction plan to the Science Based Targets initiative, aiming for significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by 2033. The plan involves a 54.6% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 32.5% reduction in Scope 3 emissions from 2023 levels, utilizing renewable energy and electrification. This initiative underscores CAREL’s dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility in line with global climate goals.

