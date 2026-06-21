CareDx's CEO Sells 17K Shares

Key Points

The CEO sold 17,683 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$425,000 at a weighted average of around $24.03 per share on June 15.

The transaction represented 2.7% of John Hanna's direct holdings.

All shares were disposed directly, with no indirect or derivative securities involved.

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President and CEO Sells 17K Shares for $425,000

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), a leader in transplant diagnostics, saw a key insider reduce his direct holdings amid a series of scheduled transactions.

John Hanna, President and CEO of CareDx, disclosed the direct sale of 17,683 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on June 15, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 17,683 Transaction value ~$425,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 631,959 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$15.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($24.03); post-transaction value based on June 15 market close ($24.08).

Key questions

What proportion of direct ownership does Hanna Jr. retain following this sale?

After the transaction, Hanna Jr. retains 631,959 shares directly.

After the transaction, Hanna Jr. retains 631,959 shares directly. Was this transaction part of a regular trading cadence or an isolated event?

This disposition forms part of a regular sequence of sales, with four sell transactions completed since April 1, 2026, indicating a consistent liquidity program rather than an exceptional event.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of June 15 market close) $24.08 Market capitalization $1.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $412.8 million

Company snapshot

CareDx is an innovator in transplant diagnostics, leveraging proprietary cell-free DNA and gene expression technologies to enhance post-transplant monitoring and patient management. With a robust suite of molecular tests and digital solutions, the company addresses critical needs in organ surveillance and transplant care. Strategic partnerships and a focus on next-generation sequencing seek to strengthen its competitive position in the global transplant diagnostics market.

CareDx offers a portfolio of advanced diagnostic tests and digital management tools for organ and stem cell transplant recipients, including AlloSure (kidney, heart, lung), AlloMap Heart, AlloSeq cfDNA, and HLA typing solutions.

The company generates revenue primarily through direct sales and distribution of proprietary molecular diagnostics, software platforms, and related services to transplant centers and laboratories.

Core customers include transplant centers, clinical laboratories, and healthcare providers specializing in organ and stem cell transplantation.

What this transaction means for investors

Insider sales, particularly from the CEO, garner investors’ attention. After all, they have certain knowledge about the company that outside investors don’t.

However, that’s not the case for CEO Hanna’s sales activity. That’s because he conducted them under Rule 10b5-1. What does this mean? Certain terms of the sales, including timing, are set ahead of time to specifically avoid the appearance of key insiders trading ahead of material insider information.

Similarly, other CareDX insiders recently disclosed sales under Rule 10b5-1. These sales also shouldn’t raise any red flags.

CareDX’s shares seemingly have performed well, but the small-cap stock has underperformed the Russell 2000 index. Many investors will undoubtedly be happy with the stock’s 37.5% gain over the last year (through June 18), that trailed the Russell 2000’s 43% total return.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.