CDNA

CareDx Expects Q3 Revenue To Rise Approx. 23% YoY - Quick Facts

October 15, 2024 — 06:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CareDx (CDNA) said it expects third quarter revenue to be in the range of $82 million to $83 million, an increase of approximately 23% year-over-year. Testing services revenue is expected to be in the range of $60 million to $61 million, an increase of approximately 26% year-over-year. The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $240 million with no debt.

"Our performance continues to be strong as we head into the fourth quarter," said John Hanna, CareDx President and CEO.

