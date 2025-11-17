CareCloud (CCLD) Price Target Increased by 21.05% to 5.86

The average one-year price target for CareCloud (NasdaqGM:CCLD) has been revised to $5.86 / share. This is an increase of 21.05% from the prior estimate of $4.84 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.38% from the latest reported closing price of $3.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in CareCloud. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 44.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCLD is 0.01%, an increase of 79.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.53% to 9,336K shares. The put/call ratio of CCLD is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,957K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing an increase of 86.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCLD by 1,013.30% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,622K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares , representing a decrease of 15.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCLD by 79.90% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 667K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing an increase of 80.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCLD by 466.89% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 604K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing an increase of 73.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCLD by 480.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 396K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCLD by 36.26% over the last quarter.

