Care Property Investment Shows Steady Growth and Strong Returns

Care Property Investment reports a 1% increase in both its real estate portfolio and market capitalization as of September 2024, maintaining a strong occupancy rate of 100% and a high rent collection rate of 99%. The company remains financially robust with a debt ratio under control and a diversified investment portfolio across Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland. With a projected EPS of €1.05 and a DPS of €1.00, Care Property Investment offers an attractive dividend yield of 6.96%.

