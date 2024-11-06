News & Insights

Care Property Investment Shows Steady Growth and Strong Returns

November 06, 2024 — 12:36 pm EST

Care Property Investment (GB:0R6H) has released an update.

Care Property Investment reports a 1% increase in both its real estate portfolio and market capitalization as of September 2024, maintaining a strong occupancy rate of 100% and a high rent collection rate of 99%. The company remains financially robust with a debt ratio under control and a diversified investment portfolio across Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland. With a projected EPS of €1.05 and a DPS of €1.00, Care Property Investment offers an attractive dividend yield of 6.96%.

