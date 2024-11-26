News & Insights

Cardno Plans Delisting and Cash Return to Shareholders

November 26, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

Cardno (AU:CDD) has released an update.

Cardno Limited is in the process of winding up its operations and plans to delist from the ASX to minimize costs. The company has been returning cash to shareholders, distributing $90.6 million over the past 24 months, and aims to distribute an additional $2.5 million to $5 million as it exits its South American operations. Cardno’s focus is on efficient closure and returning maximum value to shareholders by mid-2025.

For further insights into AU:CDD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

