Cardlytics Appoints Srishti Gupta to Board of Directors

Cardlytics, Inc. has appointed Srishti Gupta as a new director and member of its nominating and corporate governance committee, marking a strategic move for the company. With an impressive background as Chief Product Officer at Integral Ad Science and previous roles at Rokt, Amazon, and IRI, Gupta brings extensive experience to the table. Her compensation includes restricted stock units and annual retainers, aligning her interests with shareholders. This appointment is poised to enhance Cardlytics’ governance and product strategy, drawing interest from investors keen on strong leadership in the financial markets.

