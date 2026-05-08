Cardinal Infrastructure to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Know

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. CDNL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 12, before the opening bell.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company’s revenues came in around $146 million.

How Are Estimates Placed for CDNL Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) has trended upward to 18 cents from 16 cents over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $126.6 million.

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. Quote

Factors to Note Ahead of Cardinal Infrastructure’s Q1 Results

The first quarter of 2026 will mark Cardinal Infrastructure’s debut as a public company. In the quarter, the company’s top line is expected to have witnessed a seasonal low point, with construction seasonality making a return. Although this uncertain scenario is likely to have taken a toll on the revenue performance of the company, robust project activity in residential and commercial development bolsters optimism for the quarter.



CDNL’s performance is expected to have been supported by growing residential demand across its three core North Carolina markets, alongside increased demand volumes of commercial, DOT and municipal work. Notably, its strategic acquisition efforts are expected to have aided the quarter to some extent, especially buyouts including Page, Purcell and Red Clay.



Meanwhile, the return of seasonality is also expected to have posed a threat to the company’s profitability in the first quarter. Moreover, increased IPO-related and acquisition costs, alongside elevated general and administrative expenses and ongoing macro uncertainties, are likely to have taken a toll on the bottom line.



Nonetheless, CDNL expects these costs and expenses to restrict its margins and profitability in the near term, making it well-positioned in the market in the long term.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CDNL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cardinal Infrastructure this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



CDNL’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



CDNL’s Zacks Rank: The stock carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Construction Releases

CRH plc CRH posted an adjusted loss in the first quarter of 2026, which came in wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the value reported a year ago. On the other hand, total revenues topped the consensus mark and grew year over year.



CRH’s top-line growth was driven by positive underlying demand and contributions from recent tuck-in acquisitions, with the company highlighting momentum across infrastructure-led end markets. Cost pressures, along with heavier non-cash charges tied to portfolio actions, created a tougher bridge from revenue growth to per-share results. For 2026, CRH reaffirmed guidance calling for net income of $3.9-$4.1 billion and EPS of $5.60-$6.05.



Quanta Services, Inc. PWR reported a strong first-quarter 2026 performance, driven by solid execution across both of its operating segments. Management said revenue growth and margin performance exceeded its expectations across the business, supported by the company’s solutions-based model and “execution certainty” from its craft-skilled workforce.



Total backlog was $48.5 billion at March 31, 2026, reflecting continued demand across Quanta’s end markets. For 2026, Quanta now forecasts consolidated revenues of $34.7-$35.2 billion and adjusted EPS of $13.55-$14.25. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $3.49-$3.65 billion, up from the earlier expectation of $3.34–$3.50 billion.



Weyerhaeuser Company WY reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results with adjusted EPS topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the revenues marginally missed the same. Year over year, the bottom line remained flat while the top line declined. Weyerhaeuser’s first quarter was shaped by a sharp sequential recovery in profitability, with adjusted EBITDA jumping to $308 million, helped by a sizeable conservation easement transaction and improved results across operating segments.



For second-quarter 2026, Timberlands earnings (before special items) and adjusted EBITDA are expected to be comparable with first-quarter 2026 levels. Strategic Land Solutions is expected to step down materially, with earnings about down $80 million and adjusted EBITDA about $70 million lower than the first quarter of 2026.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.