Cardinal Health reports Q1 EPS $1.88, consensus $1.64

November 01, 2024 — 06:55 am EDT

Reports Q1 revenue $52.28B, consensus $51.26B. “We began fiscal 2025 by delivering strong operational and financial performance, led by the Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment,” said Jason Hollar, CEO of Cardinal Health (CAH). “The strength and resiliency of our largest and most significant business continues to shine, giving us confidence to raise our fiscal 2025 enterprise guidance only a quarter into the year. Across the business, we remain focused on executing our plan to best serve our customers and create value for our shareholders.”

