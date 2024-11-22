News & Insights

Cardinal Health Expands with $2.9 Billion Fundraising

November 22, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

Cardinal Health ( (CAH) ) has provided an update.

Cardinal Health has successfully raised $2.9 billion through the issuance of various notes, with proceeds intended to fund acquisitions, including GI Alliance Holdings and Advanced Diabetes Supply Group. The notes come with a potential mandatory redemption clause if certain acquisitions are not completed, ensuring investor protection. This strategic move illustrates Cardinal Health’s commitment to growth and expansion in the healthcare sector.

