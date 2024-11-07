News & Insights

Cardinal Energy’s Strong Q3 Financial Results

November 07, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) has released an update.

Cardinal Energy reported strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with adjusted funds flow of $65.7 million supporting its active drilling and development programs. Despite planned and unplanned facility turnarounds, the company anticipates increasing production in the fourth quarter.

