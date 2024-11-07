Cardinal Energy’s Strong Q3 Financial Results

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) has released an update.

Cardinal Energy reported strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with adjusted funds flow of $65.7 million supporting its active drilling and development programs. Despite planned and unplanned facility turnarounds, the company anticipates increasing production in the fourth quarter.

For further insights into TSE:CJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.