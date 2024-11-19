News & Insights

Cardiff Oncology announces new patent with claims for onvansertib

November 19, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office USPTO, has issued to Cardiff Oncology U.S. patent No. 12,144,813 with an expected expiration date of no earlier than 2043. The claims of the patent cover the method of using onvansertib in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of KRAS mutated metastatic colorectal cancer patients who have not previously been treated with bev. “We are pleased to announce the strengthening of our intellectual property portfolio for onvansertib, an important milestone in our mission to advance this innovative therapy to the first-line setting in combination with standard of care for RAS-mutated mCRC patients,” said Mark Erlander, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Oncology.

