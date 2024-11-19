Cardiff Oncology announces new patent with claims for onvansertib

Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office USPTO, has issued to Cardiff Oncology U.S. patent No. 12,144,813 with an expected expiration date of no earlier than 2043. The claims of the patent cover the method of using onvansertib in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of KRAS mutated metastatic colorectal cancer patients who have not previously been treated with bev. “We are pleased to announce the strengthening of our intellectual property portfolio for onvansertib, an important milestone in our mission to advance this innovative therapy to the first-line setting in combination with standard of care for RAS-mutated mCRC patients,” said Mark Erlander, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Oncology.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CRDF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.