CardieX Begins U.S. Pre-orders for CONNEQT Pulse

October 31, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

CardieX Limited (AU:CDX) has released an update.

CardieX Limited has launched pre-orders for its CONNEQT Pulse in the U.S., marking a significant step in its expansion into cardiovascular health solutions. With over 20,000 sign-ups from their waitlist, the company aims to offer personalized health insights and advanced vascular health metrics through this innovative device. This move is expected to drive revenue growth and broaden CardieX’s reach in the healthcare market.

