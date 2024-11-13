News & Insights

Card Factory Sees Increase in Major Holdings

November 13, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Card Factory (GB:CARD) has released an update.

Card Factory PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with The Wellcome Trust Limited increasing its voting rights in the company to 4.08%. This marks a rise from a previous holding of 3.14%, reflecting renewed investor interest and potential strategic shifts within Card Factory. The news highlights active investment maneuvers that could influence the company’s market dynamics.

