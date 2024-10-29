Carbonxt Group Eyes Growth with New Kentucky Facility

Carbonxt Group Ltd. (AU:CG1) has released an update.

Carbonxt Group Ltd is poised for a transformative year as it nears the completion of a major activated carbon manufacturing facility in Kentucky, set to enhance its market position amidst rising demands due to new EPA regulations. Despite a challenging financial year marked by increased losses from debt financing, the company secured significant contracts that promise to boost revenues and margins. The new plant will enable Carbonxt to capitalize on opportunities in the U.S. market, particularly in addressing the removal of ‘forever chemicals’ from drinking water.

