Carbonxt Group Boosts Revenue Outlook Amid New Contracts

November 26, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

Carbonxt Group Ltd. (AU:CG1) has released an update.

Carbonxt Group Ltd. (ASX:CG1) has raised its revenue guidance for the second half of fiscal year 2025 by 40%, reaching an expected $10 million, excluding potential earnings from its soon-to-be-commissioned Kentucky plant. This optimistic outlook is driven by significant contracts, including a $3.6 million order from Wisconsin Public Services and a $24 million deal with Reworld. The company’s strategic expansion and contract renewals underscore its strong position in the activated carbon market.

