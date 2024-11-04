Carbon Transition ASA Announces Leadership Change

Carbon Transition ASA (DE:S5B) has released an update.

Carbon Transition ASA has announced that Interim CEO Nils Haugestad will transition to CFO before leaving the company at the end of 2024, with Kristian Zahl stepping in as the new interim CEO. Zahl, who has been with the company since 2017, brings significant experience in the seismic market, promising continuity and expertise in leadership.

