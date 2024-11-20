Carawine Resources Reports Promising Exploration Results

Carawine Resources Ltd. (AU:CWX) has released an update.

Carawine Resources Ltd. has provided an update on its exploration activities, highlighting significant copper and gold findings at its Paterson Project and increased mineral resource estimates at the Flanagan Bore. The company emphasizes its adherence to the JORC Code for reporting exploration results, ensuring reliable and transparent data for investors.

