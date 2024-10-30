Caravelle International Strengthens Leadership for Sustainability

Caravelle International (HTCO) has released an update.

Caravelle International Group has appointed Jinyu Chang as Chairman and Xin He as an independent director, signaling a strategic move to enhance its management systems and sustainability efforts. Jinyu Chang, with his extensive experience in smart city development, and Xin He, known for his expertise in cross-border mergers, are expected to bring valuable insights to the company’s commitment to ocean carbon neutrality.

