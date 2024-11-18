News & Insights

Caravelle International Regains Nasdaq Compliance

November 18, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Caravelle International (HTCO) has released an update.

Caravelle International Group has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement after its share price rose above $1.00 for 19 consecutive business days. This marks a significant recovery for the global ocean technology company, which focuses on enhancing shipping efficiency and sustainability. Investors interested in stock market dynamics should note this positive development in Caravelle’s trading status.

HTCO

