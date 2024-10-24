News & Insights

HTCO

Caravelle International Group announces termination of agreement with CUEX Metal

October 24, 2024 — 11:25 am EDT

Caravelle International Group (HTCO)announced the termination of its Ore Sourcing Agreement with CUEX Metal AG. This agreement, initially disclosed on the company’s website on April 18 was terminated upon the parties’ mutual agreement. The company does not have any further obligations under the agreement.

