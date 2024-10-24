Caravelle International Group announces termination of agreement with CUEX Metal

Caravelle International Group (HTCO)announced the termination of its Ore Sourcing Agreement with CUEX Metal AG. This agreement, initially disclosed on the company’s website on April 18 was terminated upon the parties’ mutual agreement. The company does not have any further obligations under the agreement.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HTCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.