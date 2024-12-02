Caravel Minerals Engages Investors at Summer Series

Caravel Minerals Limited (AU:CVV) has released an update.

Caravel Minerals Limited is set to engage investors with presentations by Managing Director Don Hyma at the Resources Rising Stars Summer Series in Sydney and Melbourne this December. Attendees can join these events either in-person or via a live-streamed session, offering insights into Caravel’s strategic direction as a burgeoning player in the copper industry. The presentations aim to attract investor interest by highlighting the company’s future potential and growth initiatives.

