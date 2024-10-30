Caracal Gold Sets Ambitious Growth Plans for AGM

Caracal Gold PLC (GB:GCAT) has released an update.

Caracal Gold PLC, an expanding East African gold producer, is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, in London. The company aims to significantly boost its gold production and resource base, focusing on its Kilimapesa Gold Mine in Kenya and the Nyakafuru Project in Tanzania. With a strategic growth path and a commitment to responsible mining, Caracal Gold is set to enhance its presence in the African gold market.

