Caracal Gold PLC Advances with Kilimapesa Expansion

November 04, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

Caracal Gold PLC (GB:GCAT) has released an update.

Caracal Gold PLC has announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ending December 2023, highlighting significant progress in its Kilimapesa expansion and the acquisition of a mining license for the Kanegele project in Tanzania. Despite financial pressures from increased finance costs and a temporary cessation of production, Caracal remains focused on advancing its projects and securing necessary funding. The company plans to boost its gold production and resource base, supported by strategic investments and a clear path for growth.

