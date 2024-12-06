News & Insights

CAR Group Joins S&P/ASX 50 Index

December 06, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

CAR Group (AU:CAR) has released an update.

CAR Group Limited is set to join the S&P/ASX 50 Index as part of the December 2024 quarterly rebalance, replacing Dexus. This change reflects the evolving dynamics of the Australian stock market and showcases CAR Group’s growing significance in the financial landscape. Investors and market enthusiasts will be closely watching these movements as they anticipate potential impacts on stock performance.

