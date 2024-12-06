CAR Group Joins S&P/ASX 50 Index

CAR Group (AU:CAR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CAR Group Limited is set to join the S&P/ASX 50 Index as part of the December 2024 quarterly rebalance, replacing Dexus. This change reflects the evolving dynamics of the Australian stock market and showcases CAR Group’s growing significance in the financial landscape. Investors and market enthusiasts will be closely watching these movements as they anticipate potential impacts on stock performance.

For further insights into AU:CAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.