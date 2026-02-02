CapWealth Loads Up on Lumen Technologies (LUMN) By Purchasing 704,970 Shares

Key Points

CapWealth Advisors, LLC increased its Lumen Technologies stake by 704,970 shares.

The quarter-end value of the position rose by $14.54 million, reflecting both additional shares and price appreciation

Post-trade, CapWealth held 6,199,685 Lumen shares valued at $48.17 million

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On February 2, 2026, CapWealth Advisors, LLC disclosed a buy of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares worth an estimated $9.92 million, based on quarterly average pricing, in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Lumen Technologies delivers integrated communications and fiber infrastructure services to business and residential customers worldwide.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 2, 2026, CapWealth Advisors, LLC bought 704,970 additional shares of Lumen Technologies. The quarter-end value of the Lumen position increased by $14.54 million, reflecting both the share addition and market price movement.

What else to know

Following this buy, Lumen Technologies represents 3.3% of CapWealth’s 13F reportable assets

Top stock holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: PLTR: $51.62 million (3.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: LUMN: $48.17 million (3.3% of AUM) NYSE: WMB: $46.63 million (3.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $42.92 million (2.9% of AUM) NYSE: GLW: $41.68 million (2.8% of AUM)

As of January 30, 2026, Lumen Technologies shares were priced at $8.82, up 76.4% over the past year with one-year alpha of 62.11 percentage points versus the S&P 500

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $12.69 billion Net Income (TTM) ($1.65 billion) Market Capitalization $9.25 billion Price (as of market close 2/2/26) $8.82

Company Snapshot

Offers integrated technology and communications services, including cloud, IT solutions, fiber infrastructure, and broadband under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands.

Generates revenue through a mix of business and residential services, leveraging a facilities-based network to provide connectivity, managed services, and infrastructure solutions.

Serves business enterprises, government agencies, and approximately 4.5 million broadband subscribers across the United States and internationally.

Lumen Technologies is a large-scale provider of telecommunications and technology solutions with a diversified service portfolio and a strong fiber infrastructure footprint. The company focuses on delivering high-bandwidth, integrated services to both business and mass market customers, positioning itself as a key enabler of digital transformation. Strategic investments in fiber and cloud-based offerings support its competitive position in the evolving communications landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Being an internet service provider generally leads to predictable cash flows and reliable profits. Sadly, this has not been the case for Lumen Technologies. The company wont reportfourth quarter 2025 results until Feb. 3, 2026. During the trailing 12-month period ended last September, the company lost $1.65 billion, which is over $1 billion more than it lost in the previous 12-month period.

On Feb. 2, 2026, Lumen Technologies completed the sale of its Mass Markets fiber-to-the-home business to AT&T (NYSE:T) for $5.75 billion in cash. The sale included a consumer fiber access network and customer relationships representing more than 1 million fiber customers and reaching over 4 million enabled fiber locations.

Lumen sold its fiber-to-the-home business in order to double down on powering the digital infrastructure that enterprises and public sector organizations need to win as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly important.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 2, 2026.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Corning, Microsoft, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.