Captivision Partners with Dream Hollywood for Media Expansion

October 29, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Captivision Inc (CAPT) has released an update.

Captivision Inc. has entered a significant collaboration with Dream Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles, marking its expansion into the digital out-of-home media market. This venture introduces a transparent and vibrant digital display, expected to generate substantial social media impressions and new revenue streams. Captivision’s innovative technology promises to transform the landscape of LED media solutions across various sectors.

