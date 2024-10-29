Captivision Partners with Dream Hollywood for Media Expansion

Captivision Inc (CAPT) has released an update.

Captivision Inc. has entered a significant collaboration with Dream Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles, marking its expansion into the digital out-of-home media market. This venture introduces a transparent and vibrant digital display, expected to generate substantial social media impressions and new revenue streams. Captivision’s innovative technology promises to transform the landscape of LED media solutions across various sectors.

For further insights into CAPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.