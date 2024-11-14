Captivision announces venture with digiLED, Canary Wharf Group

Captivision (CAPT) announced a venture with digiLED, a leading LED innovator and solution provider, and Canary Wharf Group, CWG, to enhance Canary Wharf’s transformation from a world-class financial center into a thriving mixed use neighborhood. Working in collaboration with CWG, Captivision and digiLED will design and create state-of-the-art LED and architectural media glass throughout the iconic campus, providing a vibrant platform for customer engagement and immersion across the spectrum of entertainment, information, and advertising. The initial Canary Wharf LED installation includes Adams Plaza and Thomson Reuters Plaza slated for completion in February, 2025.

