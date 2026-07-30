Capstone Copper Corp. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Capstone Copper Corp. (CS.TO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $74.3 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $24.0 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Capstone Copper Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $97.6 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 36.2% to $739.7 million from $543.2 million last year.

Capstone Copper Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $74.3 Mln. vs. $24.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $739.7 Mln vs. $543.2 Mln last year.

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