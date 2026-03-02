Capstone Copper Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Capstone Copper Corp. (CS.TO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $50.6 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $45.9 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Capstone Copper Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $78.7 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 53.3% to $685.0 million from $446.9 million last year.

Capstone Copper Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.6 Mln. vs. $45.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $685.0 Mln vs. $446.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.