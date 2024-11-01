News & Insights

Stocks

Caprock Mining Eyes Destiny Gold Property Acquisition

November 01, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Caprock Mining Corp (TSE:CAPR) has released an update.

Caprock Mining Corp. is preparing for an upcoming shareholder meeting to discuss acquiring a complete interest in the Destiny gold property in Quebec. The company plans to update the historical resource estimate to reflect current economic conditions and gold prices, emphasizing the potential of this promising project.

For further insights into TSE:CAPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.