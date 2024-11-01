Caprock Mining Eyes Destiny Gold Property Acquisition

Caprock Mining Corp (TSE:CAPR) has released an update.

Caprock Mining Corp. is preparing for an upcoming shareholder meeting to discuss acquiring a complete interest in the Destiny gold property in Quebec. The company plans to update the historical resource estimate to reflect current economic conditions and gold prices, emphasizing the potential of this promising project.

