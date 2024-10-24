Capri's Stock Drops After U.S. Court Blocks Tapestry's $8.5 Billion Acquisition

(RTTNews) - The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's motion for a preliminary injunction to block Tapestry Inc.'s (TPR) $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI).

Capri shares closed Thursday's regular trading session at $41.60, down $0.21 or 0.50%. The stock further dropped $18.75 or 45.07% in after-hours trading.

But Tapestry shares closed regular trading at $44.47, up $0.93 or 2.14%. In the after-hours trading the stock further gained $6.18 or 13.90%.

Following the court ruling, Capri announced its intention to jointly file a notice of appeal with Tapestry to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Tapestry called the court ruling disappointing, stating that it believes the decision is incorrect on both the law and the facts. The companies intend to appeal the decision in line with their obligations under the merger agreement.

In April 2024, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block Tapestry's $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri Holdings, a deal aimed at combining three close competitors: Tapestry's Coach and Kate Spade brands and Capri's Michael Kors brand. If approved, the acquisition would eliminate direct competition between Tapestry's and Capri's brands, giving Tapestry a dominant share of the 'accessible luxury' handbag market, according to the FTC.

Tapestry and Capri currently compete on everything from clothing to eyewear to shoes.

In August 2023, Tapestry said it agreed to acquire Capri Holdings for a total enterprise value of about $8.5 billion.

