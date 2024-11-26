Capricorn Metals Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Capricorn Metals Ltd has announced that First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of November 22, 2024. This change in holdings reflects a shift in the voting securities landscape for Capricorn Metals, potentially influencing investor sentiment. The development is part of a broader pattern of evolving financial associations within the company.
For further insights into AU:CMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
- Palantir’s Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.