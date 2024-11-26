News & Insights

Capricorn Metals Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

November 26, 2024

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd has announced that First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of November 22, 2024. This change in holdings reflects a shift in the voting securities landscape for Capricorn Metals, potentially influencing investor sentiment. The development is part of a broader pattern of evolving financial associations within the company.

