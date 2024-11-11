Capricorn Energy’s Share Incentive Plan Boosts Director’s Holdings

Capricorn Energy PLC (GB:CNE) has released an update.

Capricorn Energy PLC has announced that Nathan Piper, the company’s Commercial Director, has acquired a total of 213 shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This includes 71 partnership shares purchased at £2.1278 each and 142 matching shares awarded for free. This plan is part of Capricorn’s effort to align its employees’ interests with company performance.

For further insights into GB:CNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.