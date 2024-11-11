Capricorn Energy’s Share Incentive Plan Boosts Director’s Holdings

Capricorn Energy PLC (GB:CNE) has released an update.
Capricorn Energy PLC has announced that Nathan Piper, the company’s Commercial Director, has acquired a total of 213 shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This includes 71 partnership shares purchased at £2.1278 each and 142 matching shares awarded for free. This plan is part of Capricorn’s effort to align its employees’ interests with company performance.
